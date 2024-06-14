Left Menu

Rintu Banerjee Appointed First Woman Deputy Director of IIT-Kharagpur

Rintu Banerjee has been appointed as the new deputy director of IIT-Kharagpur. She is the first woman to hold this position. Banerjee aims to drive economic progress through innovative solutions and improve the institute's national and international rankings.

Updated: 14-06-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rintu Banerjee has made history as the first woman to be appointed the deputy director of IIT-Kharagpur, according to an official statement.

As the former chairperson of the PK Sinha Centre for Bioenergy and Renewables, Banerjee has also led the Centre for Rural Development, Innovative and Sustainable Technology, and the Department of Agricultural & Food Engineering.

Banerjee expressed her vision for the role, stating, 'As the deputy director of the largest IIT in the country, my objective will be to fast-track the economic progress of the country through innovative solutions provided by IIT-Kharagpur and to uplift the institute's ranking both at national and international levels.'

