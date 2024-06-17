Chhattisgarh Extends Summer Vacation Amid Scorching Heat
The Chhattisgarh government has extended the summer vacation for all schools until June 25 due to high temperatures. The education department issued the extension order, citing health risks for students. Schools will now reopen on June 26 as severe heat continues to affect the region.
The Chhattisgarh government has announced an extension of the summer vacation for students of all schools in the state until June 25, citing the severe heatwave. An official confirmed this development on Monday following an order from the state's school education department issued late Sunday.
With the temperature soaring to around 39 degrees Celsius in the state capital Raipur and Rajnandgaon on Sunday, the decision was deemed necessary for the well-being of the students. Previously, the summer break was scheduled from April 22 to June 15.
The Meteorological centre in Raipur has also issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days, and indicated that the southwest monsoon may advance into more parts of the state. Temperatures have reached a staggering 40.2 degrees Celsius in some areas, exacerbating the situation.
