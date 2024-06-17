Himachal Pradesh Pioneers First Centre of Excellence for Divyangjan Education

Himachal Pradesh is set to establish a ground-breaking 'Centre of Excellence for Divyangjan Education' in Kandaghat, Solan district, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday. The initiative aims to provide holistic education and facilities for specially-abled children up to the age of 27.

This pioneering centre will be the first of its kind in Himachal Pradesh, featuring quality education, playgrounds, and residential accommodations. The Chief Minister assured that the state government is committed to the timely completion of the project within two years, backed by adequate funding provisions.

A dedicated 45-bigha plot in Tikkari village has been allocated for this project, with ownership transferred to the department of social justice and empowerment. The Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and initiate the tender process. This state-of-the-art facility will cater to 300 specially-abled students, incorporating comprehensive facilities and courses designed for visually and hearing-impaired individuals.

