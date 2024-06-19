Colombia Grants Legal Status to Venezuelan Migrants Guardian to Minors
Colombia has announced it will grant legal status to up to 540,000 Venezuelan migrants who are guardians of minors residing in the country. This measure aims to address the influx of Venezuelans escaping economic and political instability, many of whom have settled in Colombia or moved on to other countries.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 04:44 IST
Colombia will give legal status to up to 540,000 Venezuelan migrants who are guardians to minors residing in the country, Colombia's country's migration agency said on Tuesday.
Colombia has been a destination of choice for millions of Venezuelans seeking to escape the political and economic turmoil of their homeland, while others have used the Andean country as a stepping stone onwards to other nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement