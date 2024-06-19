Colombia Grants Legal Status to Venezuelan Migrants Guardian to Minors

Colombia will give legal status to up to 540,000 Venezuelan migrants who are guardians to minors residing in the country, Colombia's country's migration agency said on Tuesday.

Colombia has been a destination of choice for millions of Venezuelans seeking to escape the political and economic turmoil of their homeland, while others have used the Andean country as a stepping stone onwards to other nations.

