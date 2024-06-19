Left Menu

Modi Inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus, Aims for Global Education Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University, emphasizing the government's efforts to enhance India's higher education system. He highlighted the significance of Nalanda as a symbol of India's academic heritage and expressed confidence that Indian youth would lead the world in the future.

PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:50 IST
Modi Inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus, Aims for Global Education Hub
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the central government's commitment to advancing India's higher education system during the inauguration of Nalanda University's new campus on Wednesday.

Modi urged students to embrace curiosity and courage, positing Nalanda as a beacon of India's rich academic legacy and international cultural exchange. 'Nalanda is not just a revival of India's past; it embodies a heritage shared by many countries,' he remarked.

Outlining ambitious goals, Modi stated, 'Our aim is to position India as a global knowledge and education hub. Over the past decade, an average of one new university has been established each week.' Earlier, Modi visited the Nalanda Mahavihara, a UNESCO world heritage site near the university's new campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024