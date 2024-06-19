Modi Inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus, Aims for Global Education Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the central government's commitment to advancing India's higher education system during the inauguration of Nalanda University's new campus on Wednesday.

Modi urged students to embrace curiosity and courage, positing Nalanda as a beacon of India's rich academic legacy and international cultural exchange. 'Nalanda is not just a revival of India's past; it embodies a heritage shared by many countries,' he remarked.

Outlining ambitious goals, Modi stated, 'Our aim is to position India as a global knowledge and education hub. Over the past decade, an average of one new university has been established each week.' Earlier, Modi visited the Nalanda Mahavihara, a UNESCO world heritage site near the university's new campus.

