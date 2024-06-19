Modi's Vision for India: Rebirth as a Global Knowledge Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on Wednesday India's vision to re-emerge as the world's most prominent knowledge center, marked by an advanced and research-oriented higher education system.

Inaugurating Nalanda University's new campus, Modi urged students to remain curious and courageous, drawing parallels to the ancient institution destroyed in the 12th century. The PM highlighted India's historic status as an education leader and its aspirations to reclaim that title by 2047.

He noted significant progress in education infrastructure, including the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs, a rise in startups, and improvements in university rankings. Modi expressed confidence in India's role as a future global leader in knowledge and education.

