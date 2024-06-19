Left Menu

Modi's Vision for India: Rebirth as a Global Knowledge Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the goal of making India a leading global knowledge center, highlighting advances in education and innovation. He inaugurated Nalanda University's new campus, underscoring India's historic and future role in education. Modi cited improvements in higher education institutes and research growth.

PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:47 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on Wednesday India's vision to re-emerge as the world's most prominent knowledge center, marked by an advanced and research-oriented higher education system.

Inaugurating Nalanda University's new campus, Modi urged students to remain curious and courageous, drawing parallels to the ancient institution destroyed in the 12th century. The PM highlighted India's historic status as an education leader and its aspirations to reclaim that title by 2047.

He noted significant progress in education infrastructure, including the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs, a rise in startups, and improvements in university rankings. Modi expressed confidence in India's role as a future global leader in knowledge and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

