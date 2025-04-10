Chile-India Forge New Frontiers in Innovation and Trade

India and Chile have taken a significant step toward deepening their bilateral ties as pivotal agreements were signed in Bangalore. The focus is on strengthening collaboration in the areas of innovation, entrepreneurship, and start-up ecosystems between the nations.

President Boric's week-long visit to India, which included stops in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, culminated in high-profile meetings and strategic agreements, particularly centering on Bangalore's tech landscape. The President toured institutions like Chaman Bhartiya School to observe educational innovations firsthand.

Major highlights included a Memorandum of Understanding between the India SME Forum and ProChile, aimed at fostering joint participation in innovation-driven events and exchange in biotech, climatech, and other technology sectors. The agreements underscore mutual commitment to bolster trade ties, exploring cross-border opportunities in technology, trade, investment, and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)