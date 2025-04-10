Chile-India Forge New Frontiers in Innovation and Trade
India and Chile signed pivotal agreements to enhance collaboration in innovation and entrepreneurship. The agenda included high-level engagements, educational visits, and the formation of strategic MoUs focusing on biotech, climatech, healthtech, and edtech. The collaboration aims to bolster bilateral trade and diversify cooperative areas.
India and Chile have taken a significant step toward deepening their bilateral ties as pivotal agreements were signed in Bangalore. The focus is on strengthening collaboration in the areas of innovation, entrepreneurship, and start-up ecosystems between the nations.
President Boric's week-long visit to India, which included stops in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, culminated in high-profile meetings and strategic agreements, particularly centering on Bangalore's tech landscape. The President toured institutions like Chaman Bhartiya School to observe educational innovations firsthand.
Major highlights included a Memorandum of Understanding between the India SME Forum and ProChile, aimed at fostering joint participation in innovation-driven events and exchange in biotech, climatech, and other technology sectors. The agreements underscore mutual commitment to bolster trade ties, exploring cross-border opportunities in technology, trade, investment, and entrepreneurship.
