Empowering Women in STEM: Syngene's Transformative Initiative

Syngene International Ltd., a prominent integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company, has announced the second cohort of its Scholarship, Mentoring and Industry Orientation for Women in STEM program. This initiative, in partnership with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), provides scholarships to women studying STEM subjects at tier 2 and 3 institutions across various regions of India, enabling them to gain valuable industry experience.

Out of 549 applications received, 216 profiles were shortlisted based on criteria such as academic merit and socio-economic background. Following one-on-one interviews with 151 students, the Selection Committee reviewed the top 60 applications and ultimately selected 30 women—divided between undergraduate and postgraduate programs—for scholarships and mentorship support.

The launch event featured notable attendees including Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, and industry experts like Sridevi Khambhampaty from Syngene International. The program aims to support women in STEM by offering financial assistance, mentorship, and internships, thus addressing dropout rates and limited career opportunities. This initiative not only boosts confidence and project quality but also bridges the gap between theory and practice, empowering women to excel in scientific research and industry roles.

