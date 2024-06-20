Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Responses on NEET-UG 2024 Controversies

The Supreme Court has requested responses from multiple parties including the Centre and NTA on petitions seeking the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 and a probe into alleged exam irregularities. Proceedings in various high courts have been stayed, and the matter is scheduled to be heard on July 8.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA), among others, regarding petitions demanding the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and a court-monitored investigation into alleged irregularities. The apex court has temporarily stayed proceedings in several high courts while awaiting responses on these matters.

A vacation bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti requested responses on four separate petitions, including those involving alleged paper leaks. The NTA's counsel advocated for halting high court proceedings during the hearing, which the bench approved until July 8.

Meanwhile, numerous petitions, including one from 20 students demanding the exam's cancellation, have been brought to light. Despite acknowledging these grievances, the bench clarified that the counselling process would proceed as scheduled, starting July 6.

