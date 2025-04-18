Left Menu

Medical Student Busted in Assam Class 11 Math Paper Leak Scandal

A medical student from Assam was arrested for leaking the Class 11 Mathematics question paper for money. The breach led to the cancellation of multiple exams and has thrown the state's education system into chaos, resulting in the suspension of several schools' affiliations by the ASSEB.

A medical student from a college in Assam was apprehended by the state's CID for allegedly leaking the Class 11 Mathematics question paper in exchange for money, according to an official report.

The accused, who also serves as a part-time teacher and is the son of a private school's owner in Nagaon, caused significant disruption after the Mathematics paper, slated for March 21 by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), was leaked.

This breach necessitated the cancelation of the exams, triggering a police investigation. The investigation utilized UPI transactions and student testimonies, revealing the involvement of the 26-year-old student from Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

The student's father runs a private school that offers classes up to the senior secondary level. The accused's legal history includes two prior arrests related to theft and kidnapping.

The scandal escalated, as subsequent reports indicated various other paper leaks, prompting the cancellation of all state examinations from March 24 to 29, affecting 36 subjects.

The examinations, which started on March 6, were set to conclude on March 29. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu revealed that the leak occurred after 18 schools breached the security seal prematurely.

Finally, the ASSEB suspended affiliations of 15 private schools across 10 districts due to the breach, intensifying scrutiny on educational integrity in the state.

