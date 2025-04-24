Left Menu

Beniwal Blasts BJP Over Paper Leak Promises

Hanuman Beniwal, leader of Rajasthan's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, accuses the BJP of not fulfilling its promise to investigate paper leaks in the SI recruitment exam. The party plans to launch an agitation for exam cancellation. Beniwal also critiques the central government's response to a Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:13 IST
Beniwal Blasts BJP Over Paper Leak Promises
Hanuman Beniwal
  • Country:
  • India

Hanuman Beniwal, convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, has sharply criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan for not keeping its promise to investigate paper leaks in the state's SI recruitment exam.

At a Thursday press conference, Beniwal announced plans for an agitation on April 26, demanding the exam's cancellation and justice for affected youth. He accused the BJP of betraying the youth who voted for them, expecting accountability.

The Nagaur MP also commented on a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 27 deaths, attributing it to the central government's alleged security failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025