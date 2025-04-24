Beniwal Blasts BJP Over Paper Leak Promises
Hanuman Beniwal, leader of Rajasthan's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, accuses the BJP of not fulfilling its promise to investigate paper leaks in the SI recruitment exam. The party plans to launch an agitation for exam cancellation. Beniwal also critiques the central government's response to a Pahalgam terror attack.
Hanuman Beniwal, convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, has sharply criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan for not keeping its promise to investigate paper leaks in the state's SI recruitment exam.
At a Thursday press conference, Beniwal announced plans for an agitation on April 26, demanding the exam's cancellation and justice for affected youth. He accused the BJP of betraying the youth who voted for them, expecting accountability.
The Nagaur MP also commented on a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 27 deaths, attributing it to the central government's alleged security failures.
