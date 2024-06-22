CBI to Probe NEET Irregularities Amid Examination Reforms

The Centre announced late Saturday night that the investigation into alleged irregularities during the NEET medical entrance exam will be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This announcement is part of a series of decisions aimed at addressing potential issues in competitive examinations.

The decision also saw the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh and the creation of a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, aimed at driving exam reforms. The allegations against the May 5 NEET-UG exam involve cheating, impersonation, and other malpractices.

"To ensure transparency in the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation," stated a senior official from the Education Ministry. The government is resolute in maintaining the sanctity of exams and safeguarding student interests, with any detected malpractice subject to stringent action.

