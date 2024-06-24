Left Menu

Engine Capital Calls for Strategic Review of C&C Group

Engine Capital has sent a letter to the board of directors at C&C Group, urging them to explore strategic alternatives. Owning nearly 5% of C&C Group's shares, they believe shareholders could see significant returns from a sale. They also recommend a transaction bonus pool for key employees.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:40 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Engine Capital:

* ENGINE CAPITAL SENDS LETTER TO C&C GROUP'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS CALLING FOR A REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES * ENGINE CAPITAL: OWNS JUST UNDER 5% OF C&C GROUP PLC OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

* ENGINE CAPITAL: BELIEVES C&C GROUP SHAREHOLDERS COULD CONSERVATIVELY RECEIVE BETWEEN 239.00 AND 263.00 GBP PER SHARE IN VALUE VIA A SALE * ENGINE CAPITAL: ENCOURAGE C&C GROUP'S COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER TRANSACTION BONUS POOL FOR CRITICAL EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

