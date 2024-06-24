Engine Capital Calls for Strategic Review of C&C Group

Engine Capital:

* ENGINE CAPITAL SENDS LETTER TO C&C GROUP'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS CALLING FOR A REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES * ENGINE CAPITAL: OWNS JUST UNDER 5% OF C&C GROUP PLC OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

* ENGINE CAPITAL: BELIEVES C&C GROUP SHAREHOLDERS COULD CONSERVATIVELY RECEIVE BETWEEN 239.00 AND 263.00 GBP PER SHARE IN VALUE VIA A SALE * ENGINE CAPITAL: ENCOURAGE C&C GROUP'S COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER TRANSACTION BONUS POOL FOR CRITICAL EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

