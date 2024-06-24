Controversy Surrounds NTA Chairman Amid Recruitment Process

Concerns have emerged over the role of P K Joshi, the current Chairman of the National Testing Agency (NTA), in the ongoing recruitment processes at top educational institutions across India. Despite an ongoing investigation into multiple exam paper leaks, Joshi continues to hold interview sessions for key posts.

Last week, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Joshi interviewed candidates for the Vice Chancellor position at Mahatma Gandhi University Wardha. This week, he is reportedly conducting interviews for the directorship at the Indian Institute for Advanced Study in Shimla.

The central government recently replaced NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh and called in the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. Khera questioned the propriety of Joshi's involvement in the selection process amid these allegations and the ongoing investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)