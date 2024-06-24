Left Menu

NSUI Protests Against NEET-UG Irregularities and UGC-NET Cancellations at Jantar Mantar

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams. They planned to march to Parliament as the 18th Lok Sabha session commenced. Security was heightened as police did not permit the demonstration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:08 IST
NSUI Protests Against NEET-UG Irregularities and UGC-NET Cancellations at Jantar Mantar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move at Jantar Mantar, the Congress's student wing, NSUI, protested on Monday against alleged NEET-UG irregularities and UGC-NET exam cancellations. The protest, aimed at gheraoing Parliament, coincided with the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, drawing scores of NSUI members.

However, police did not permit such a march, heightening security to thwart any attempts. Amid calls to cancel the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, the Union Education Ministry labeled the malpractices as 'localised' and 'isolated,' emphasizing that the careers of rightful candidates should not be jeopardized.

The CBI has filed an FIR under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) concerning these irregularities. Meanwhile, the UGC-NET-2024 exam conducted on June 18 for selecting junior research fellows, assistant professors, and PhD scholars was postponed due to concerns over the examination's integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024