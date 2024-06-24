NSUI Protests Against NEET-UG Irregularities and UGC-NET Cancellations at Jantar Mantar
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams. They planned to march to Parliament as the 18th Lok Sabha session commenced. Security was heightened as police did not permit the demonstration.
In a bold move at Jantar Mantar, the Congress's student wing, NSUI, protested on Monday against alleged NEET-UG irregularities and UGC-NET exam cancellations. The protest, aimed at gheraoing Parliament, coincided with the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, drawing scores of NSUI members.
However, police did not permit such a march, heightening security to thwart any attempts. Amid calls to cancel the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, the Union Education Ministry labeled the malpractices as 'localised' and 'isolated,' emphasizing that the careers of rightful candidates should not be jeopardized.
The CBI has filed an FIR under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) concerning these irregularities. Meanwhile, the UGC-NET-2024 exam conducted on June 18 for selecting junior research fellows, assistant professors, and PhD scholars was postponed due to concerns over the examination's integrity.
