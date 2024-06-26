Kerala Assembly Unites Against NEET and NET Irregularities

In a rare show of unity, the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the irregularities plaguing the NEET and NET entrance exams, managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Assembly demanded that the Centre take urgent action to address the grievances of affected candidates.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) agreed that the reported irregularities have severely tainted the NTA's credibility and questioned its competence to conduct such critical exams. Speakers also suggested that the irregularities cast doubt on the competence of the candidates themselves.

The issue came to the fore after LDF MLA M Vijin alleged that the Central government bore responsibility for the NEET exam issues. He further claimed that NEET results were released on the same day as the Lok Sabha poll results to overshadow potential backlash. State Higher Education Minister R Bindu subsequently moved the resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)