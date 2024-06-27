Government Crackdown on Paper Leaks: Ensuring Fairness in Exams
President Droupadi Murmu assured the Parliament of the government's commitment to investigate recent paper leaks and punish the guilty. Highlighting the importance of sanctity and transparency, she emphasized that the government is working towards enabling youth to dream big through reforms in education and recruitment processes.
- Country:
- India
In an address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu affirmed the government's unwavering dedication to investigating recent paper leak incidents and ensuring stringent punishment for the culprits.
Speaking before the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, President Murmu emphasized the creation of an environment conducive to enabling the youth to dream big and achieve their ambitions. Amid discussions on educational reforms, some opposition members voiced concerns over 'NEET.'
Murmu highlighted the necessity of maintaining sanctity and transparency in government recruitment and examination processes. She urged rising above partisan politics to tackle the issue effectively at a national level, adding that Parliament has enacted strong laws against paper leaks and that the government is committed to comprehensive examination process reforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
18th Lok Sabha Session Begins: What to Expect from June 24 to July 3
Tripura Minister Animesh Debbarma Expresses Discontent Over Portfolio Allocation Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad; thanks people for electing him for second term in Lok Sabha.
CPI(M) Calls for Introspection After Marginal Gains in Lok Sabha