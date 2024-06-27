Left Menu

Government Crackdown on Paper Leaks: Ensuring Fairness in Exams

President Droupadi Murmu assured the Parliament of the government's commitment to investigate recent paper leaks and punish the guilty. Highlighting the importance of sanctity and transparency, she emphasized that the government is working towards enabling youth to dream big through reforms in education and recruitment processes.

Updated: 27-06-2024 12:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In an address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu affirmed the government's unwavering dedication to investigating recent paper leak incidents and ensuring stringent punishment for the culprits.

Speaking before the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, President Murmu emphasized the creation of an environment conducive to enabling the youth to dream big and achieve their ambitions. Amid discussions on educational reforms, some opposition members voiced concerns over 'NEET.'

Murmu highlighted the necessity of maintaining sanctity and transparency in government recruitment and examination processes. She urged rising above partisan politics to tackle the issue effectively at a national level, adding that Parliament has enacted strong laws against paper leaks and that the government is committed to comprehensive examination process reforms.

