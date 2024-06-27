NSUI Protests NTA Over NEET-UG Irregularities

In a dramatic turn of events, members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, stormed the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Okhla. This follows the ongoing NEET-UG controversy marred by allegations of exam irregularities.

Chanting slogans like 'shut down NTA,' protesters demanded action against the alleged mismanagement during the NEET-UG exam conducted on May 5. Visual footage shared by NSUI depicted a large number of students inside the NTA premises.

The NEET-UG results, announced on June 4, have been shrouded in controversy. Claims of question paper leaks in states like Bihar are among several irregularities reported. As of now, NTA officials have not commented on the incident.

