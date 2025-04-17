Demand for Independent Probe into Alleged Land Irregularities Near University of Hyderabad

BRS leader K T Rama Rao intensified his criticism of the Telangana government over alleged illegal tree felling and financial irregularities on land near the University of Hyderabad. On Thursday, he urged the central government to initiate an independent investigation if it is genuinely concerned about the issue.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on this controversy, Rama Rao suggested that a probe be conducted by a Supreme Court judge or central agencies like CVC, CBI, or SFIO. He demanded transparency and accountability from the Union Government, expressing dissatisfaction with the Centre's inaction, despite the Central Empowered Committee's concerns about financial misconduct.

The Supreme Court expressed its alarm over environmental impacts following the tree felling. Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih criticized the haste of the Telangana government in developing the contested land intended for IT infrastructure, which has also spurred protests from the UoH Students' Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)