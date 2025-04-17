Demand for Independent Probe into Alleged Land Irregularities Near University of Hyderabad
BRS leader K T Rama Rao has demanded an independent investigation into alleged violations in land dealings adjacent to the University of Hyderabad. He criticized the Telangana government and sought action from the central government. The Supreme Court is also concerned about environmental damage from tree felling in the area.
- Country:
- India
BRS leader K T Rama Rao intensified his criticism of the Telangana government over alleged illegal tree felling and financial irregularities on land near the University of Hyderabad. On Thursday, he urged the central government to initiate an independent investigation if it is genuinely concerned about the issue.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on this controversy, Rama Rao suggested that a probe be conducted by a Supreme Court judge or central agencies like CVC, CBI, or SFIO. He demanded transparency and accountability from the Union Government, expressing dissatisfaction with the Centre's inaction, despite the Central Empowered Committee's concerns about financial misconduct.
The Supreme Court expressed its alarm over environmental impacts following the tree felling. Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih criticized the haste of the Telangana government in developing the contested land intended for IT infrastructure, which has also spurred protests from the UoH Students' Union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epic Showdown: Wisconsin's Supreme Court Battle
Susan Crawford Triumphs in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election
Liberal Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court: Susan Crawford Defeats Trump-Backed Schimel
Susan Crawford's Victory in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race: A Judicial Milestone Amid Political Turmoil
Historic Win: Susan Crawford Secures Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat