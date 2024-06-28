Left Menu

Lok Sabha Uproar: NEET Debate Demands Cause Adjournment

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday as opposition members demanded a discussion on NEET's alleged irregularities. Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured the matter could be discussed during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. However, opposition protests continued, leading to adjournment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha proceedings were abruptly adjourned on Friday, amid escalating demands from opposition members to address purported irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam.

Resuming at noon, Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju advocated for a discussion during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Yet, opposition parties remained unsatisfied. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that students are solely asking for justice.

As Congress, TMC, and DMK members stormed the Well, Rijiju noted the unprecedented nature of such demands prior to the Motion of Thanks. Despite continued assurances from Rijiju, disruptions escalated, prompting Birla to question the opposition's motives before finally adjourning proceedings until Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

