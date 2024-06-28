Government Ready for NEET Discussion Amid Alleged Irregularities, Says Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday confirmed the government's readiness to engage in talks about the NEET medical entrance exam, insisting on maintaining tradition and decorum during discussions.

Speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha adjournment amid opposition protests over NEET-UG irregularities, Pradhan urged not to sow confusion among students. 'The government is prepared for discussions. The President's remarks yesterday affirm our willingness to tackle any issue,' Pradhan stated outside Parliament.

He reaffirmed the government's duty to the nation's youth and students. 'We will take strict action, with the CBI set to apprehend all those involved. No one will be spared,' Pradhan said. He highlighted that NTA officials responsible for the exam have been replaced and high-level reforms are underway, urging opposition cooperation.

