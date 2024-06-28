Left Menu

Government Ready for NEET Discussion Amid Alleged Irregularities, Says Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured that the government is prepared to discuss the NEET examination, provided discussions are conducted with decorum. He emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the alleged irregularities and urged the opposition not to confuse students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:18 IST
Government Ready for NEET Discussion Amid Alleged Irregularities, Says Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday confirmed the government's readiness to engage in talks about the NEET medical entrance exam, insisting on maintaining tradition and decorum during discussions.

Speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha adjournment amid opposition protests over NEET-UG irregularities, Pradhan urged not to sow confusion among students. 'The government is prepared for discussions. The President's remarks yesterday affirm our willingness to tackle any issue,' Pradhan stated outside Parliament.

He reaffirmed the government's duty to the nation's youth and students. 'We will take strict action, with the CBI set to apprehend all those involved. No one will be spared,' Pradhan said. He highlighted that NTA officials responsible for the exam have been replaced and high-level reforms are underway, urging opposition cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024