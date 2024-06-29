Boosting Child Safety: West Bengal Pushes for Digital Literacy in Schools

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) is advocating for the integration of age-appropriate digital literacy in school curricula. This recommendation follows a surge in the use of digital platforms by children and a consequent rise in online child abuse cases, as reported by a top official.

'It's crucial to educate children about the dangers of sharing personal information and photos online,' said WBCPCR Chairperson Tulika Das during the 'State Child Protection Day' event, supported by UNICEF. 'Increasing digital awareness can prevent child trafficking, child marriage, child abuse, and child pornography, often facilitated through fake social media identities.'

To address this issue, WBCPCR released anti-trafficking posters, audio messages, and music videos. Prabhat Kumar, Chief of UNICEF in West Bengal, emphasized the importance of online caution, advising to think before sharing or accepting information and to report cyberbullying incidents to trusted individuals or authorities.

