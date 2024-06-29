Left Menu

Boosting Child Safety: West Bengal Pushes for Digital Literacy in Schools

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights urges schools to integrate digital literacy into their curricula, highlighting the need to educate children on the dangers of social media. This initiative aims to curb online child abuse, trafficking, child marriage, and pornography by fostering awareness and caution among students.

PTI | Darjeeling | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) is advocating for the integration of age-appropriate digital literacy in school curricula. This recommendation follows a surge in the use of digital platforms by children and a consequent rise in online child abuse cases, as reported by a top official.

'It's crucial to educate children about the dangers of sharing personal information and photos online,' said WBCPCR Chairperson Tulika Das during the 'State Child Protection Day' event, supported by UNICEF. 'Increasing digital awareness can prevent child trafficking, child marriage, child abuse, and child pornography, often facilitated through fake social media identities.'

To address this issue, WBCPCR released anti-trafficking posters, audio messages, and music videos. Prabhat Kumar, Chief of UNICEF in West Bengal, emphasized the importance of online caution, advising to think before sharing or accepting information and to report cyberbullying incidents to trusted individuals or authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

