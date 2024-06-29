Left Menu

Hope for Manipur: Royal Global University's Fee Waiver for Violence-Hit Families

Royal Global University in Assam announces a fee waiver for students from violence-affected Manipur. The 'Hope for Manipur Scholarship' aims to support families disrupted by ethnic strife, providing financial relief to ensure education remains accessible.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:02 IST
Hope for Manipur: Royal Global University's Fee Waiver for Violence-Hit Families
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Global University in Guwahati, Assam, has unveiled an admission fee waiver aimed at students hailing from violence-affected Manipur.

In a groundbreaking initiative named 'Hope for Manipur Scholarship,' the university seeks to assist families impacted by the ongoing ethnic violence in the neighboring state, according to an official statement.

The scholarship serves to mitigate the educational disruption caused by the violence, offering financial relief to eligible students. This initiative is a segment of the university's larger campaign 'Northeast Can't Wait. Padho! Kuch Bano,' rebranded for Manipur as 'Manipur Can't Wait Even in Tough Times.'

'Education is a beacon of hope and a trajectory for a brighter future. Through this scholarship, we aim to provide financial relief and a supportive environment for students whose lives have been disrupted by violence,' commented AK Pansari, Chancellor of the university.

Endorsing the scholarship, Manipur climate activist Licypriya Kangujam stated, 'Education is a powerful tool for change.' The scholarship includes a full waiver of admission fees for students from violence-stricken families, contingent on providing evidence of financial need, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024