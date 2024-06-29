Hope for Manipur: Royal Global University's Fee Waiver for Violence-Hit Families

The Royal Global University in Guwahati, Assam, has unveiled an admission fee waiver aimed at students hailing from violence-affected Manipur.

In a groundbreaking initiative named 'Hope for Manipur Scholarship,' the university seeks to assist families impacted by the ongoing ethnic violence in the neighboring state, according to an official statement.

The scholarship serves to mitigate the educational disruption caused by the violence, offering financial relief to eligible students. This initiative is a segment of the university's larger campaign 'Northeast Can't Wait. Padho! Kuch Bano,' rebranded for Manipur as 'Manipur Can't Wait Even in Tough Times.'

'Education is a beacon of hope and a trajectory for a brighter future. Through this scholarship, we aim to provide financial relief and a supportive environment for students whose lives have been disrupted by violence,' commented AK Pansari, Chancellor of the university.

Endorsing the scholarship, Manipur climate activist Licypriya Kangujam stated, 'Education is a powerful tool for change.' The scholarship includes a full waiver of admission fees for students from violence-stricken families, contingent on providing evidence of financial need, according to the statement.

