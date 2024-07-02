Left Menu

Boost in Education: 12 Vice-Principals Promoted to Principals in Delhi

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved the promotion of 12 vice-principals to the rank of principal in the Directorate of Education. These promotions, recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee, come into effect immediately under the 7th CPC and CCS rules, enhancing service conditions significantly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:09 IST
Boost in Education: 12 Vice-Principals Promoted to Principals in Delhi
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotion of 12 vice-principals to the post of principal in the Directorate of Education, the Raj Niwas announced on Tuesday.

Saxena greenlit the promotions following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the Directorate of Education. An official confirmed that the DPC meeting on the matter took place on June 25.

The newly promoted principals will receive level-12 pay under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) and Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017, along with standard allowances, effective immediately, added the official.

Saxena, advocating for enhanced service conditions for government employees via timely promotions and the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACP), has facilitated 411 vice-principal to principal promotions and elevated 51 principals to Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) over the past two years, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024