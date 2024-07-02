Boost in Education: 12 Vice-Principals Promoted to Principals in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotion of 12 vice-principals to the post of principal in the Directorate of Education, the Raj Niwas announced on Tuesday.

Saxena greenlit the promotions following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the Directorate of Education. An official confirmed that the DPC meeting on the matter took place on June 25.

The newly promoted principals will receive level-12 pay under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) and Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017, along with standard allowances, effective immediately, added the official.

Saxena, advocating for enhanced service conditions for government employees via timely promotions and the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACP), has facilitated 411 vice-principal to principal promotions and elevated 51 principals to Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) over the past two years, according to the release.

