CUET-UG Results Delay Sparks Concern Amid Exam Irregularities
The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the results for the CUET-UG will be declared soon. The delay has been due to alleged irregularities in exams like NEET and NET. This affects the academic calendar for universities, with over 13.4 lakh candidates awaiting the results.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Wednesday that the date for declaring the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be revealed soon.
The delay in the CUET-UG results was initially scheduled for June 30, has left many students in uncertainty, and may affect the academic calendar in universities.
This postponement comes in the wake of irregularities in other national entrance exams, including NEET and NET. The National Testing Agency (NTA), conducting these exams, has been under immense scrutiny.
