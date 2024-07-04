New State-Run Medical College to Open in South Mumbai

A new state-run medical college is set to open on the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital in south Mumbai starting from the academic year 2024-25, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif announced on Thursday in the legislative assembly.

The college will be affiliated with GT, as well as Cama and Albless hospitals, marking a significant expansion in the region's healthcare education infrastructure.

Originally decided in January 2012, the Indian Council of Medical Research has now granted permission to start the facility. The college will begin operations with an initial intake of 50 students, with the number expected to gradually increase over time, according to the minister.

