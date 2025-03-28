Comedic Controversy: Maharashtra Minister Criticizes Stand-Up Act

In a recent development, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant voiced strong criticism against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his contentious remarks targeting women, the Supreme Court, and industrial magnates such as Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The criticism comes in the wake of Kamra's act, where he labeled Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a 'traitor.' Following the performance, incensed Shiv Sena members reportedly vandalized a studio and hotel connected to the event on March 23. Samant argued that such comments, though defended under freedom of speech, reflect an 'ill mentality.'

In related legal proceedings, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail, given his concerns about arrest by Mumbai police after relocating to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Samant mentioned Shiv Sena's plans to establish a stronger presence in Pune, assuring fairness to both new and long-standing party members.

