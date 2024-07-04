Left Menu

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Goes Virtual: A New Era in Student Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative will soon be available on a virtual platform. NCERT plans to host his speeches, interactive 2D/3D environments for selfies, and more. This move follows controversies over examination irregularities, aiming to draw at least one crore online visitors yearly.

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Goes Virtual: A New Era in Student Engagement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, an annual occasion where he engages with students, is poised for a virtual transformation. The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is currently working on developing a portal that will host Modi's speeches and allow students to capture selfies in an interactive 2D/3D environment.

This development comes in response to ongoing debates over the integrity of competitive examinations in India, with the opposition calling for more transparency and accountability.

NCERT has released an Expression of Interest (EoI) to identify vendors for creating a Virtual Exhibition for Pariksha Pe Charcha. The proposed platform aims to draw at least one crore online visitors annually, allowing audiences nationwide to experience the event from their homes. It will feature an immersive 3D/2D experience showcasing student projects in arts, crafts, and science, along with selfie zones, an auditorium for speeches and discussions, and interactive booths.

