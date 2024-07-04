Youth Congress Protests Spark Nationwide Clamor to Cancel NEET-UG 2024

Youth Congress workers staged a significant protest at Gandhi Nagar railway station on Thursday, calling for the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 due to alleged irregularities.

This demonstration was part of the wider 'Rail Roko Abhiyan,' which saw similar protests across various cities in Rajasthan.

Leading the protest in Jaipur, Youth Congress state president and Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, along with other leaders and members, gathered on the railway station platform to voice their demands.

The demonstrators sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged mishandling of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). They also directed their ire towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi with vocal chants and slogans.

Poonia emphasized that protests were widespread, insisting that the Centre must respond to concerns about the integrity of the medical entrance examination and address the issue of the paper leak.

