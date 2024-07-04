Left Menu

Youth Congress Protests Spark Nationwide Clamor to Cancel NEET-UG 2024

Youth Congress workers staged a protest at Gandhi Nagar railway station, demanding the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024, citing alleged irregularities. Similar protests occurred across Rajasthan, led by Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia. Demonstrators also called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:03 IST
Youth Congress Protests Spark Nationwide Clamor to Cancel NEET-UG 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress workers staged a significant protest at Gandhi Nagar railway station on Thursday, calling for the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 due to alleged irregularities.

This demonstration was part of the wider 'Rail Roko Abhiyan,' which saw similar protests across various cities in Rajasthan.

Leading the protest in Jaipur, Youth Congress state president and Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, along with other leaders and members, gathered on the railway station platform to voice their demands.

The demonstrators sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged mishandling of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). They also directed their ire towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi with vocal chants and slogans.

Poonia emphasized that protests were widespread, insisting that the Centre must respond to concerns about the integrity of the medical entrance examination and address the issue of the paper leak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024