Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Over NEET-UG Exam Controversy

More than 50 Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates have petitioned the Supreme Court to prevent the Centre and National Testing Agency from canceling the controversial exam. They seek strict action against those involved in malpractice like paper leaks and impersonation. The Supreme Court will hear multiple related petitions soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  India
  • India

In a significant legal development, over 50 successful NEET-UG candidates from Gujarat, including several top rankers, have approached the Supreme Court seeking to halt the Centre and National Testing Agency from canceling the contentious exam.

The petition demands a thorough investigation into claims of malpractice, including paper leaks and impersonation during the May 5 exam, urging the Union Education Ministry to enforce strict actions.

This fresh plea arrives as the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, prepares to address 26 related petitions calling for a re-test and in-depth probe into the exam marred by allegations of misconduct.

