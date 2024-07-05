Left Menu

Centre Defends Integrity of NEET-UG 2024 Amid Allegations

The Centre told the Supreme Court that scrapping NEET-UG 2024 would jeopardize honest candidates. Despite allegations of irregularities, the Union Ministry of Education affirmed no large-scale confidentiality breach. A high-level committee is formulating reforms, while CBI investigates. The Centre commits to protecting students and maintaining exam integrity.

Updated: 05-07-2024 17:16 IST
In a significant development, the Centre has strongly defended the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 exam in the Supreme Court, stating that scrapping it entirely would seriously jeopardize the futures of numerous honest candidates.

The Union Ministry of Education emphasized that there was no proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality during the examination, which saw participation from over 23 lakh candidates. Despite protests and allegations of irregularities, the Centre remains committed to protecting the interests of hardworking students.

The Ministry disclosed that a comprehensive investigation by the CBI is underway, and a high-level committee will suggest measures to ensure future examination transparency. It stressed the importance of addressing genuine grievances based on fact, while dismissing those based on conjecture.

