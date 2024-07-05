Centre Defends Integrity of NEET-UG 2024 Amid Allegations

In a significant development, the Centre has strongly defended the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 exam in the Supreme Court, stating that scrapping it entirely would seriously jeopardize the futures of numerous honest candidates.

The Union Ministry of Education emphasized that there was no proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality during the examination, which saw participation from over 23 lakh candidates. Despite protests and allegations of irregularities, the Centre remains committed to protecting the interests of hardworking students.

The Ministry disclosed that a comprehensive investigation by the CBI is underway, and a high-level committee will suggest measures to ensure future examination transparency. It stressed the importance of addressing genuine grievances based on fact, while dismissing those based on conjecture.