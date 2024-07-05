NTA Defends NEET-UG 2024 Amid Calls for Cancellation
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has argued before the Supreme Court that cancelling the NEET-UG 2024 exam due to alleged malpractices would be significantly detrimental to the public interest and the career prospects of those who passed. The NTA claims the malpractices are isolated and do not affect the exam's overall integrity.
In a crucial development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court that cancelling the NEET-UG 2024 examination would be hugely counterproductive, especially to the career prospects of those who cleared it.
In an affidavit responding to various petitions, the NTA insisted that the alleged instances of exam leakage do not impact the overall conduct of the May 5 examination. The number of candidates involved in the alleged malpractices is minuscule compared to the total examinees, it asserted.
The affidavit emphasized that scrapping the entire NEET-UG 2024 exam due to isolated incidents would severely jeopardise the future of numerous honest candidates. The NTA also highlighted its comprehensive measures to ensure examination integrity, including the reporting of 63 unfair cases and initiating recommendations for appropriate actions.
