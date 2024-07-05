Parents Outraged as School Forces Transport Choice

Scores of primary students in Prashant Vihar were reportedly held back by a private school to pressure parents into opting for school transport instead of private vans, according to parents' allegations.

The students were left under the open sky in humid weather, with many seen crying and wanting to go home. There was no immediate comment from the school authorities.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The aggrieved parents plan to approach Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Education Minister Atishi, and they also intend to pursue legal action against the school. A WhatsApp group has been formed by the parents to discuss the issue and mobilize support. Many parents were distressed to find their children held back and made to sit outside, with school authorities reportedly not allowing van drivers to pick them up.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that while the school ended at 12.15 pm, students were held until 1.15 pm if their parents did not use school transport. Parents received text messages from the school asking them to pick up their children. Some parents have expressed deep concern and described the school's actions as extremely wrong.

The incident has led to a strong reaction from the parents, with many advocating for a Parent Teachers Meeting as a more appropriate solution.