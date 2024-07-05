Left Menu

Parents Outraged as School Forces Transport Choice

Scores of primary students in Prashant Vihar were held back by a private school to pressure parents into using school transport, parents claim. The students were left in the humid weather, causing distress. The incident sparked outrage, leading parents to plan legal actions and contact officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:49 IST
Parents Outraged as School Forces Transport Choice
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of primary students in Prashant Vihar were reportedly held back by a private school to pressure parents into opting for school transport instead of private vans, according to parents' allegations.

The students were left under the open sky in humid weather, with many seen crying and wanting to go home. There was no immediate comment from the school authorities.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The aggrieved parents plan to approach Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Education Minister Atishi, and they also intend to pursue legal action against the school. A WhatsApp group has been formed by the parents to discuss the issue and mobilize support. Many parents were distressed to find their children held back and made to sit outside, with school authorities reportedly not allowing van drivers to pick them up.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that while the school ended at 12.15 pm, students were held until 1.15 pm if their parents did not use school transport. Parents received text messages from the school asking them to pick up their children. Some parents have expressed deep concern and described the school's actions as extremely wrong.

The incident has led to a strong reaction from the parents, with many advocating for a Parent Teachers Meeting as a more appropriate solution.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024