NEET-UG 2024 Counselling Delayed Amid Ongoing Controversies
The NEET-UG 2024 counselling process has been delayed due to ongoing issues with college seat permissions and controversy over alleged malpractices. The Centre and National Testing Agency are under scrutiny, and a high-level panel has been formed to ensure exam integrity. New counselling dates will be announced soon.
The NEET-UG 2024 counselling process, initially set for Saturday, has been delayed. The Medical Counselling Committee had not yet provided a detailed schedule.
Sources indicate that the delay is due to the ongoing process of issuing letters of permission to certain medical colleges and adding new seats. 'The date of counselling will be announced once this process is complete,' an official source revealed.
There are also growing calls for the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 due to alleged malpractices. The Supreme Court rejected a petition to defer counselling, while the Centre and National Testing Agency argued that a cancellation would unfairly impact honest candidates.
The NTA, responsible for NEET-UG and several other exams, is facing scrutiny for alleged irregularities, including question paper leaks and impersonation. In response, the government has appointed a panel led by ex-ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure fairness in future exams.
Meanwhile, UGC-NET was cancelled and subsequent exams have been postponed. Fresh dates for exams like CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG have been announced following initial cancellations.
