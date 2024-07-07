Bombay High Court Allows Teen to Re-Appear for Class XII Improvement Exam

A 19-year-old boy has been granted permission by the Bombay High Court to re-appear for the Class XII improvement exam. He missed the exam last year due to mental health conditions, including depression and Internet Gaming Disorder.

The division bench, comprising Justices A S Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil, ruled on July 4 that the boy, an above-average student who scored 85-93 per cent marks until Class XI, deserves the chance in the interest of justice.

Medical records confirm he was under treatment from July 2023 to December 2023. The college had initially refused his request to reappear in March 2024, leading him to approach the High Court. The court confirmed the authenticity of his medical reports and ruled that he be allowed to appear in July 2024, subject to submitting a requisite application and paying late fees.

