Rahul Gandhi's Stand: Justice for Unnao Rape Survivor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the Unnao rape survivor to address concerns on her mistreatment and criticized the court's decision to grant bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Gandhi emphasized the need for respect, safety, and justice for the survivor and condemned the societal indifference towards her plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:54 IST
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a firm stance following a meeting with the Unnao rape survivor, condemning the alleged mistreatment she faced and raising concerns about the societal and judicial response to her plight.

At a protest led by the survivor in response to the bail granted to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of raping her, Gandhi expressed outrage. He met the survivor at the residence of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and emphasized the need for justice and respect for her, criticizing India's failure to protect and honor victims.

Highlighting his disapproval of the Delhi High Court's decision, Gandhi noted the survivor's courage to seek justice and decried the societal normalization of fear and injustice. With Sengar's bail being conditional, the survivor has vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court in pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

