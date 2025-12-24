Unnao Rape Survivor's Desperate Quest for Justice Amidst Controversial Bail Decision
The Unnao rape survivor plans to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to release her convicted rapist, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, on bail. Women activists and political leaders express outrage over the verdict, emphasizing its negative implications for societal justice and the safety of women in India.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court's suspension of jail sentence for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the expelled BJP leader convicted in the Unnao rape case, has sparked outrage. The rape survivor, who was a minor at the time of the crime, called the decision a 'kaal' or 'death' for her family and intends to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Women's rights activist Yogita Bhayana, alongside the survivor's mother, protested the decision, emphasizing the need for justice. A video shared on social media highlighted the survivor's challenges, including alleged interference by CRPF personnel when she attempted to meet her lawyer.
Political leaders like Congress's Rahul Gandhi criticized the verdict, questioning the justice system's integrity. The case, and the associated outcry, underscore the broader societal issues in India regarding the safety and rights of women.
- READ MORE ON:
- Unnao
- rape
- survivor
- Kuldeep Singh Sengar
- Delhi High Court
- bail
- justice
- society
- women safety
- protest
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Stand: Justice for Unnao Rape Survivor
Justice Denied: Unnao Survivor's Battle Against Systemic Injustice
Controversy Erupts Over Sengar's Bail in Unnao Rape Case
Delhi High Court Advocates GST Reduction on Air Purifiers Amid Rising Pollution
India's Justice System Under Fire: Gandhi's Reproach on Unnao Case