Unnao Rape Survivor's Desperate Quest for Justice Amidst Controversial Bail Decision

The Delhi High Court's suspension of jail sentence for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the expelled BJP leader convicted in the Unnao rape case, has sparked outrage. The rape survivor, who was a minor at the time of the crime, called the decision a 'kaal' or 'death' for her family and intends to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Women's rights activist Yogita Bhayana, alongside the survivor's mother, protested the decision, emphasizing the need for justice. A video shared on social media highlighted the survivor's challenges, including alleged interference by CRPF personnel when she attempted to meet her lawyer.

Political leaders like Congress's Rahul Gandhi criticized the verdict, questioning the justice system's integrity. The case, and the associated outcry, underscore the broader societal issues in India regarding the safety and rights of women.