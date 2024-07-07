Left Menu

Amit Shah Praises Kadva Patidar Community, Inaugurates Educational and Medical Facilities in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Kadva Patidar community for their contributions to Gujarat's development while inaugurating a student hostel and a multi-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad. Emphasizing the need to live for the country, he highlighted the community's significant role in education and healthcare, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:16 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the Kadva Patidar community for their significant role in the development of Gujarat. Speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, he inaugurated the Amin PJKP Vidyarthi Bhavan hostel for students in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The hostel, built by the Kadva Patidar community, will accommodate students from all social groups. Shah emphasized the importance of contributing to the country, whether as professionals or citizens.

Moreover, Shah, along with the Chief Minister, inaugurated the newly constructed SLiMS multi-specialty hospital, equipped with modern facilities like robotic surgery and a cardiac care center, aiming to meet the medical needs of the area.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

