Bihar Police Crack CTET-2024 Exam Impersonation Scheme, 12 Arrested

Bihar Police have arrested 12 individuals, including two women, for allegedly impersonating candidates in the CTET-2024 exam held in Darbhanga district. The arrests were made at various examination centers.

Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy announced on Sunday that nine arrests took place under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction, two under Sadar police station, and one under Bahadurpur police station. The impersonation scheme was uncovered through biometric fingerprint scanning at the exam centers.

Complaints from invigilators and administrators led to the police action. Cases have been registered, and interrogations are underway to determine if the accused are part of an interstate cheating syndicate. The CTET is conducted annually to select candidates for government teaching positions.

