Left Menu

Bihar Police Crack CTET-2024 Exam Impersonation Scheme, 12 Arrested

Bihar Police arrested 12 individuals, including two women, for allegedly impersonating candidates in the CTET-2024 exam at Darbhanga district. The arrests were made based on biometric scans and complaints from invigilators. Cases have been filed against the accused, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:38 IST
Bihar Police Crack CTET-2024 Exam Impersonation Scheme, 12 Arrested
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police have arrested 12 individuals, including two women, for allegedly impersonating candidates in the CTET-2024 exam held in Darbhanga district. The arrests were made at various examination centers.

Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy announced on Sunday that nine arrests took place under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction, two under Sadar police station, and one under Bahadurpur police station. The impersonation scheme was uncovered through biometric fingerprint scanning at the exam centers.

Complaints from invigilators and administrators led to the police action. Cases have been registered, and interrogations are underway to determine if the accused are part of an interstate cheating syndicate. The CTET is conducted annually to select candidates for government teaching positions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024