NYU Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Jewish Students
New York University has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Jewish students who alleged that the university allowed and did not appropriately address antisemitic behavior on campus. An upcoming court hearing scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled following the settlement.
New York University has settled a lawsuit by Jewish students who accused the school of encouraging and failing to stop antisemitism on campus, a spokeswoman for the Manhattan federal court said on Monday.
A hearing in the case that had been scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, the spokeswoman said.
This marks the conclusion of a legal battle where students argued the university had inadequately responded to instances of antisemitic behavior.
