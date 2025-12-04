Left Menu

Govt should provide more resources to Nalanda University: Sanjay Jha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government should provide more resources to Nalanda University to revive and reclaim its glory, demanded JDU Member Sanjay Jha in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In 2023, the majestic ruins of the old university of Nalanda were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. A new campus was inaugurated in June 2024. The new Nalanda University, which had over 1,200 students enrolled in the 2024-25 academic year, is emerging as an international university, said Jha in the upper house during the special mentions.

''The government should provide more resources for international collaborations, infrastructure, campus protection and improvement of the digital infrastructure,'' said Jha.

Moreover, it is also helping India's Act East Policy and cultural diplomacy in ASEAN and BIMSTEC nations and is becoming a common academic platform.

He demanded that joint research activities with global institutions should be encouraged.

''Revival of Nalanda University is not only a pride for Bihar or India but also for the common global intellectual heritage,'' he said.

Sandeep Kumar Pathak of AAP demanded the completion of the railway line connecting Talwara city. The Nangal Talwara railway line is a long-delayed Indian railway project, which was announced in 1981.

Ramchandra Jangra of the BJP raised concerns about the use of dangerous pesticides in agriculture, which not only damages the land and pollutes the environment but also harms human life.

Golla Babu Rao of YSRCP demanded that the limit for beneficiaries of the Dr Ambedkar Medical Aid Scheme be raised for SC and ST people.

Sangeeta Balwant of the BJP raised concerns about the growing cases of muscular dystrophy and asked the government to provide medicine to the people suffering from this at a lower rate.

Madan Rathore of the BJP raised concerns about growing aggression and violent tendencies among children and youths of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

