DUSU President Tushar Dedha Files Police Complaint Against NSUI Over Marksheet Allegations

DUSU President Tushar Dedha has filed a police complaint against NSUI and its members over allegations of using a fraudulent marksheet to gain admission to Delhi University. The accusations led to social media backlash and a demand for Dedha's removal. Dedha has labeled the claims as baseless and misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:46 IST
  • India

DUSU President Tushar Dedha has lodged a police complaint against the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and some of its members, accusing them of making false and misleading claims about his marksheet.

The controversy erupted after NSUI's Abhi Dahiya submitted a complaint to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, alleging that Dedha used a fraudulent marksheet to gain admission. Several NSUI and Congress supporters shared the complaint online, demanding Dedha's dismissal.

Dedha has countered these claims, describing them as 'baseless,' and has urged the police to take action against those tarnishing his reputation. He asserted that his academic credentials have been thoroughly scrutinized and expressed willingness to cooperate with any further investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

