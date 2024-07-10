Top U.S. Diplomat Reaffirms Defense Support for Taiwan
The top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Raymond Greene, met with President Lai Ching-te to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to support Taiwan's defense capabilities. The meeting underscores strong U.S.-Taiwan relations amid escalating tensions in the region.
During a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Raymond Greene, highlighted American commitment to Taiwan's self-defense. This statement came during discussions with President Lai Ching-te.
Greene expressed his honor in collaborating with President Lai and his team to bolster U.S.-Taiwan relations during a significantly impactful period.
This meeting, confirmed by the de facto U.S. embassy, the American Institute in Taiwan, underscores the enduring ties between the two regions amidst regional tensions.
