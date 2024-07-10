Assam's 'Pragyan Bharati Scheme' Empowers Nearly 95,000 Underprivileged Students
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that nearly 95,000 students from underprivileged sections have been granted free admission from Class 11 to post-graduation. The 'Pragyan Bharati Scheme' distributed Rs 68.44 crore among 349 colleges for educational inclusivity. The scheme aims at fostering higher education for economically disadvantaged students.
Nearly 95,000 underprivileged students from Assam have been offered free education from Class 11 to post-graduation, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The initiative falls under the 'Pragyan Bharati Scheme'.
Sarma distributed Rs 68.44 crore among 349 colleges and universities to facilitate free admission for students in various streams. The scheme aims to foster higher education inclusivity.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu highlighted that the income eligibility for the scheme has been raised to Rs 4 lakh. Since its inception, a total of 22,30,257 students have benefited, with Rs 826.36 crore disbursed.
