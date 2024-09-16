Left Menu

Affirmative Action on Trial: Naval Academy Faces Scrutiny

Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) has taken the U.S. Naval Academy to court to challenge its use of affirmative action in admissions. This legal move follows the Supreme Court's June 2023 ruling against race-conscious admissions in civilian colleges, aiming to extend the ban to military academies.

In a legal challenge spearheaded by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), the U.S. Naval Academy faces scrutiny over its use of affirmative action in its admissions process. The trial, which commenced on Monday, aims to end the military academy's exemption from the Supreme Court's recent ban on race-conscious admissions.

The plaintiffs, represented by attorney Adam Mortara, argue that the Academy's policies are discriminatory, violating the Fifth Amendment's equal protection clause. This follows a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling in June 2023 that prohibited such policies in civilian institutions but left military academies with a distinct consideration.

However, the Biden administration defends the Academy's stance, citing the necessity for a diverse officer pipeline to bridge the racial gap in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Justice Department lawyer Joshua Gardner emphasized that the Academy's race consideration is part of a holistic approach and not the sole factor in admissions decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

