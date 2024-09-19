Govt Invests $16.8 Million to Extend Growing Up in New Zealand Study

The Government is committing $16.8 million over the next four years to continue the Growing Up in New Zealand (GUiNZ) Longitudinal Study, New Zealand’s largest research initiative focused on child health and wellbeing.

Led by the University of Auckland, GUiNZ has been tracking the lives of over 6,000 children born in 2009 and 2010, along with their families. Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston emphasized the importance of the study, stating, “The work done so far has been invaluable in shaping services and policies aimed at improving the lives of New Zealand families. I want to see this important work continue.”

The GUiNZ study aligns with the Government's commitment to enhancing public services that support young people in finding employment, reducing long-term benefit dependency, and alleviating child poverty. As participants transition into adulthood, the study is uniquely positioned to provide robust evidence that can inform policy in these critical areas.

To maximize the study's impact, the University of Auckland will link GUiNZ data with other research databases, generating insights that are expected to be of great interest to the newly established Social Investment Agency. This collaboration aims to create a comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing child and family wellbeing in New Zealand.

Minister Upston highlighted the importance of ensuring the long-term sustainability of the study. She expressed satisfaction with the University of Auckland’s commitment to diversifying the funding base for GUiNZ, ensuring that the Government will not be the sole financial supporter.

In addition to improving policy outcomes, the study is also intended to engage communities and stakeholders by sharing findings that can drive local initiatives aimed at supporting families. The investment in GUiNZ underscores the Government's proactive approach to leveraging data for better decision-making and improved outcomes for New Zealand children and families.