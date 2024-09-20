Union Minister Urges Northeast Institutions to Embrace Research and Innovation
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urged higher education institutions in the Northeast to unite in addressing challenges and to prioritise research and innovation for global competitiveness. Speaking at a review meeting in Assam, he stressed the importance of embracing the National Education Policy to offer more inclusive and flexible learning opportunities.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday called for collective efforts by higher education institutions in the Northeast to tackle challenges together. Addressing a review meeting of central higher educational institutions in Assam, the Union Minister of State for Education highlighted the need for these institutions to focus on research and innovation to boost global competitiveness.
"Our institutes in the Northeastern states face multiple challenges, including student well-being and financial and infrastructural constraints. It is imperative that we unite to address these issues," he said.
Majumdar further emphasised the importance of aligning with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by fostering research and innovation. "We must build on this foundation to remain globally competitive," he added.
He applauded the institutions for their contributions to research, innovation, and community outreach, encouraging greater collaboration to meet national education goals. He underscored the importance of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) to enhance students' access to a wider range of courses and to ensure smoother educational pathways, aiming for more inclusive and flexible learning opportunities for the region's youth.
The meeting, attended by representatives from key educational institutions such as Tezpur University, Assam University, IIT-Guwahati, and NIT-Silchar, showcased the institutions' current progress, achievements, and future plans, as per the statement.
