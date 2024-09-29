Kerala’s KITE Launches ‘Key to Entrance’ for 8 Lakh Students

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched 'Key to Entrance,' an ambitious program aimed at providing support and guidance to over 8 lakh students from public schools as they prepare for various undergraduate entrance examinations.

KITE, the technology arm of Kerala's General Education Department, is behind this initiative, which was inaugurated by General Education Minister V Sivankutty. The primary objective is to expand educational opportunities for students in Science, Humanities, and Commerce streams, according to an official statement.

A dedicated portal, www.entrance.kite.kerala.gov.in, offers free login access for students from government and aided schools, providing study materials such as question papers, assignments, and mock tests. The program will initially cover subjects like Chemistry, Physics, Botany, and Zoology among others, with plans for future expansion. Continuous evaluations and online model exams are part of the initiative to ensure effective learning outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)