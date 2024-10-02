Uttar Pradesh Government Steps in to Support Dalit Student's IIT Education
The Uttar Pradesh government commits to funding Dalit student Atul Kumar's education at IIT Dhanbad through its scholarship scheme. After his admission was stalled due to non-payment of fees, state authorities, prompted by the Supreme Court and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, intervened to ensure his educational future.
The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged financial support to Dalit student Atul Kumar, ensuring his admission to IIT Dhanbad is secured. This decision comes after Kumar's admission was impeded due to unpaid fees. The state's social welfare department will cover the entire cost through its scholarship program.
Atul Kumar, whose father is a daily wage laborer, had gained admission to the Electronics Engineering branch at IIT Dhanbad but faced hurdles on June 24 when he couldn't pay the fees. Following the family's appeal to the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened.
Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun confirmed over the phone that the state government would fully fund Atul's education. The administration has also liaised with IIT Dhanbad to finalize the admission process, ensuring that Kumar's educational journey remains uninterrupted.
