Celebrating Achievements: Somaiya Vidyavihar University's Landmark 3rd Convocation

Somaiya Vidyavihar University celebrated its 3rd Convocation, honoring 2,780 students. Chief Guest Dr. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi highlighted the significance of diverse studies, while university leaders emphasized cultivating virtues. The institution continues to provide extensive learning opportunities and facilities to create changemakers for the future.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 3rd Convocation Ceremony on September 21, 2024. The event acknowledged the academic journey of 2,780 students, with Chief Guest Dr. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, the first female Director General of CSIR, in attendance.

The diverse graduating class featured representation across a wide array of disciplines, illustrating Somaiya's commitment to comprehensive education. Dr. Kalaiselvi praised the common foundations of Somaiya and CSIR and urged students to apply their knowledge for societal innovation.

Chancellor Shri Samir Somaiya and Vice Chancellor Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai emphasized the university's dedication to developing values and opportunities through globally recognized programs, enhancing students' readiness to adapt and lead in the future workforce.

